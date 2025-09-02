Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Textron by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

Textron Stock Performance

TXT stock opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $91.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.