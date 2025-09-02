Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Pool Corporation $POOL

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Pool by 907.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.14.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $310.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.45.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

