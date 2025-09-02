Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 3,690 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays began coverage on Incyte in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Incyte Stock Up 1.1%

INCY stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $743,039.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,553.60. This trade represents a 21.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

