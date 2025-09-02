Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Olin Corporation $OLN

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Olin by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Olin Corporation has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Olin’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $363,070.89. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

