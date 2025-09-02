Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,036,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80,548 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.47 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

