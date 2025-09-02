Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in IDEX by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in IDEX by 5,524.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in IDEX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 24,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average of $177.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.05. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

