Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Itron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Itron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Itron by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Johnson Rice lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Itron Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,560.91. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $68,544.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,577.24. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,880. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

