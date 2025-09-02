Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.25.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $45,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 141,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,072.96. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Ellis sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $841,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,589 shares in the company, valued at $910,861. The trade was a 48.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092,912 shares of company stock worth $181,359,210 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

