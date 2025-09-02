Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Aercap by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aercap by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aercap by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aercap by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Aercap by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Aercap Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 6.72%.

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.