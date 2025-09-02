Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

