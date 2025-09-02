Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,186 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after buying an additional 3,224,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,166 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,942,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,283,000 after acquiring an additional 261,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,003,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.