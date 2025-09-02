Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,221 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

