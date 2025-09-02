Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 173 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CSW Industrials worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 316,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after buying an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 117,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.36, for a total transaction of $259,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,215,705.92. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $50,074.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,308.03. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,397 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $273.00 target price on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.75.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSW opened at $274.28 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.99 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.44 and its 200 day moving average is $295.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.91.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

