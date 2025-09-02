Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,291 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOXA

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in FOX by 217.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 929.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FOX by 55.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 94.0%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

