Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,932 Shares of Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,696,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,658,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 306,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,569,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 79,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $40,749,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 901,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 470,158 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,768.10. The trade was a 68.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,096. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

