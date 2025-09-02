Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.0%

Badger Meter stock opened at $182.69 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $256.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 target price on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

