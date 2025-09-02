Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,119 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,102,000 after acquiring an additional 269,842 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 104.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,409,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,095,000 after buying an additional 1,738,017 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,568,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,266,000 after buying an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 24.2% during the first quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP now owns 1,145,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after buying an additional 223,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after buying an additional 177,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

