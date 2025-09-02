Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,163 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Capri worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 758.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 134.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 139.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

