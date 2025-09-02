Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,431 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 6,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

