Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,315,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $233,311,000 after acquiring an additional 102,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 329.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after acquiring an additional 310,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $181.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $227.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

