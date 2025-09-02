Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,365.04. This represents a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,423,218.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,843.75. This represents a 38.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,680. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.