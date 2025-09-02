Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 6,046 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,088,000 after buying an additional 2,503,550 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,661,000 after purchasing an additional 183,653 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,326,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,365,000 after purchasing an additional 433,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,402,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

