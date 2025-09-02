Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 607 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,015,000 after acquiring an additional 616,986 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,408.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 205,360 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,670,000 after purchasing an additional 195,873 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 258,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after buying an additional 170,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.7%

JBHT opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.79 and a twelve month high of $200.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

