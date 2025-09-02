Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 715 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 36,976 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,965,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 111.67%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.