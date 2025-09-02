Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 716 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

