Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 997,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 112,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 61,088 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $15,099,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,626,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The company had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cfra Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

