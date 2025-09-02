Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 891 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 115,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 40,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 113.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

