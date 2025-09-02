Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.34.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

