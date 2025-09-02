Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 293.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.04.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

