CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Purchased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 340.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR stock opened at $453.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $254.43 and a 52-week high of $457.07.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (down previously from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

