DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 13,891 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 13,891 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $3,434,133.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 215,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,250,446.34. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 25th, Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.78, for a total transaction of $348,811.50.

On Monday, June 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.70, for a total transaction of $330,172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $245.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.32 and a 12-month high of $278.15. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after buying an additional 8,073,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $1,185,576,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DoorDash by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,415,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

