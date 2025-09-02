Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 770.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $41,116.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,743.28. The trade was a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.24. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.