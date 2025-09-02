FB Financial Corporation $FBK Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6,237.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. FB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.93.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

