First Horizon Corporation $FHN Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in First Horizon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 4.5% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,072.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. First Horizon Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.The company had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.