Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) Insider Jacqueline (Jacqui) Coombes Purchases 16,314 Shares

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline (Jacqui) Coombes bought 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,431.42.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

