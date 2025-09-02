Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) Insider James Miller Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU – Get Free Report) insider James Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,200.00.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.04.
About Fletcher Building
