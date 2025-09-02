Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) Insider James Miller Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU – Get Free Report) insider James Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,200.00.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.04.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

