Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Position Lessened by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 263,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,951,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,315 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,813,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $114,428.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,093.90. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 70,997 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,136,661.97. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 724,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,485.15. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,137 shares of company stock worth $3,035,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

