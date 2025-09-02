Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr $XAPR Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 39,834 shares during the last quarter.

Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr Stock Down 0.0%

XAPR opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $35.61.

Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (XAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

