Genesco Inc. $GCO Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 501,200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genesco by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Genesco by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Genesco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $581,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,072,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,954,491. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GCO. Wall Street Zen lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genesco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genesco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE GCO opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $346.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.11. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.03%.The business had revenue of $545.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

