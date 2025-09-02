Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,323,000 after purchasing an additional 148,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $131,608,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after buying an additional 339,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 15,553.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,991,000 after acquiring an additional 776,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.66. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.04 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,770.86. The trade was a 27.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $1,374,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

