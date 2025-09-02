Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343.84. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $463.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.82. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.33 and a 12-month high of $490.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GPI. Citigroup increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

View Our Latest Report on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.