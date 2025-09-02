Hecla Mining Company $HL Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,771 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. Hecla Mining Company has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $8.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HL shares. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $395,670.60. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

