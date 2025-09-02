HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,633.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,152 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 14.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 71.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 52,182 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DINO opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.07.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -434.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

