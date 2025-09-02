HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 311 Shares of Camden National Corporation $CAC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the first quarter valued at $1,643,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Camden National by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Camden National by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camden National to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Camden National Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $691.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67. Camden National Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $50.07.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.04 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.77%. Analysts expect that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Camden National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.