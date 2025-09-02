HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. NDVR Inc. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLVM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Sylvamo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $71.00.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. Sylvamo Corporation has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.60 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

