HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $135,094,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $63,759,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,011,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,283,000 after buying an additional 1,438,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after buying an additional 986,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,753,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,735,000 after buying an additional 951,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

