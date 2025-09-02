Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 4,860 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $4,528,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet Company has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $960.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $114,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,219.52. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $100,216.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,491.66. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

