Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 354.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 536.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Diana Sue Ferguson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,102.24. This represents a 46.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $52,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 366,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,995.10. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE SBH opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $933.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.