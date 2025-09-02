Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,447 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 539,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 718,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,587,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after buying an additional 734,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.3%

CMC opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Commercial Metals Company has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 232.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

