Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in VAREX IMAGING $VREX

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of VAREX IMAGING worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VAREX IMAGING during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VAREX IMAGING during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in VAREX IMAGING by 58.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VAREX IMAGING during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in VAREX IMAGING during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Get VAREX IMAGING alerts:

VAREX IMAGING Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VREX opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VAREX IMAGING has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $479.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAREX IMAGING ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. VAREX IMAGING had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.32 million. VAREX IMAGING has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.300 EPS. Analysts predict that VAREX IMAGING will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut VAREX IMAGING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of VAREX IMAGING in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VAREX IMAGING

VAREX IMAGING Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAREX IMAGING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAREX IMAGING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.